GMFS: Foodie Friday

ST. LOUIS-- Missouri Attorney General and counterparts in 19 other states have written a letter to the United States Department of Education, asking the federal government to re-evaluate a proposal to add priorities for grant funding to encourage "Racially, Ethnically, Culturally, and Linguistically Diverse Perspectives into Teaching and Learning," along with "Promoting Information Literacy Skills."

At issue, the Attorneys General believe, is the endorsement outlined in the proposal for the 1619 Project, a New York Times reporting project turned into a school curriculum that places a greater emphasis on slavery's impact on the birth of the US. The first slaves arrived in Virginia in 1619.