GMFS: Foodie-Friday – Pizza Quesadillas

Pizza Quesadillas

Ingredients

1 cup meatless spaghetti sauce

2 teaspoons butter, softened

4 flour tortillas (10 inches)

1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

8 thin slices hard salami

12 slices pepperoni

Directions

In a small saucepan, cook spaghetti sauce over medium-low heat for 3-4 minutes or until heated through.

Meanwhile, spread butter over one side of each tortilla. Sprinkle unbuttered sides of two tortillas with mozzarella cheese; top with salami and pepperoni. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese and oregano. Top with remaining tortillas, buttered side up.

Cook on a griddle over medium heat for 2-3 minutes on each side or until cheese is melted. Cut into wedges; serve with warmed spaghetti sauce.