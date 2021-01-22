GMFS: Foodie Friday

Peanut Butter Yogurt Bowl

5 ingredients

Produce

1 Banana, small

Condiments

2 heaped spoonfuls Peanut butter, smooth

1 Tblsp of honey

Baking & Spices

1 sprinkling Chocolate chips

Dairy

4 heaped spoonfuls Greek yogurt

INSTRUCTIONS

Mix the yogurt, honey and peanut butter together in a bowl until smooth. Top with sliced banana and chocolate chips.

NOTES

This is a very filling yogurt – you want may to split the yogurt in two and save one portion to make two snack size portions.

A filling, protein packed snack or breakfast that can be made in 5 minutes with 5 ingredients! This peanut butter yogurt bowl is a tasty healthy treat for adults and kids alike, with lots of opportunities to customize it to your own tastes. via @happyveggiekitchen