GMFS: Foodie Friday

Howie and Bubba are back in the kitchen, this week they’re making Cinnamon Toast Crunch Treats!

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH TREATS

THIS IS SUPER EASY

ALL YOU NEED IS 2 CUPS BUTTER

8 CUPS MARSHMALLOWS

8 CUPS CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH

MELT THE BUTTER IN A PAN AND THEM STIR IN MARMALLOWS UNTIL THEY ARE MELTED ALL THE WAY.

POUR THE CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH IN A BIG BOWL AND THEN POUR THE MIXTURE OVER THEM. STIR IT UP UNTIL IT IS ALL COATED. THEM PUT IN PAN AND SPREAD EVENLY ..COOL IN THE REFRIDGERATOR AND THEN CUT IN SMALL SQUARES AND SERVE