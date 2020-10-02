GMFS: Foode Friday

1 large zucchini (about 11 ounces), cut diagonally into 1/4-inch slices
Salt
Pepper
1/3 cup pizza sauce
Shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
Miniature pepperoni slices
Minced fresh basil

Preheat broiler. Arrange zucchini in a single layer on a greased baking sheet.
Broil 3-4 in. From heat just until crisp-tender, 1-2 minutes per side.
Sprinkle zucchini with salt and pepper; top with sauce, cheese and pepperoni. Broil until cheese is melted, about 1 minute. Sprinkle with basil.

Muffin Tin Tamales

2 packages (8-1/2 ounces each) Cornbread/muffin mix
1 can (14-3/4 ounces) Cream-style corn
2 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten
1-1/2 cups shredded reduced-fat mexican cheese blend, divided
1-1/2 cups chopped cooked chicken breast
3/4 cup red enchilada sauce

Preheat oven to 400°. In a large bowl, combine muffin mix, corn and eggs; stir just until moistened. Stir in 1 cup cheese. In another bowl, toss chicken with enchilada sauce.
Fill each of 24 foil-lined muffin cups with 2 tablespoons batter. Place 1 tablespoon chicken mixture into center of each; cover with about 1 tablespoon batter.
Bake until golden brown, 13-15 minutes. Sprinkle tops with remaining cheese. Bake until cheese is melted, 3-5 minutes longer. Cool 5 minutes before removing from pan to wire racks. Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers.

