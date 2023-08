Isaac Johnston brings a fun gadget for him and Howie to play with in the studio today! Isaac is with Flash Me Photography from Oklahoma to talk to us about what he offers and give us a live tutorial of his selfie station that can be rented for any of your events like birthdays, weddings, ect… Also, keep up with Isaac and his business on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094744794301.