We just want to show our appreciation to all of the first responder’s that have been on the front line during the COVID pandemic. We will have food and many activities for all ages. This event is free and only for the first responder’s and their families.

First Responder’s Appreciation Day

Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10 am – 3 pm

26756 s 2440 Rd, Sheldon, MO 64784