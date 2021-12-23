GMFS: Firehouse Subs

Through December 26, all U.S. Firehouse Subs restaurants -including the Joplin restaurant- are raising money to help victims of the devastating tornadoes in Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi and Illinois.
Firehouse Subs guests can donate within their local restaurant or online at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/disasterrelief2021.
Today
s announcement comes on the heels of a $25,000 donation by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to the American Red Cross following the disaster. All funds collected over the next 11 days will benefit the Foundations disaster relief fund, which aims to deliver food and support for disaster relief and recovery efforts, as well as equipment grant requests from area organizations and relief agencies.