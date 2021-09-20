GMFS: Festival of Hope

Peterson Outdoors Ministries
3rd Annual Fall Festival of Hope
Celebrating the 15th anniversary of P.O.M.
Hope given, lives saved
October 2nd at Lodge of Hope
Daytime events from 12:30 P.M. – 4 P.M.
Free to the public
$10 donation receives a food bracelet – kids 5 and under eat free
Authentic chuckwagon cowboy food – car and bike show – silent auction – ax throwing – horse drawn wagon rides – corn hole – pontoon tours and much more!
Kids area: Petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, cotton candy and more!
Evening events: Live auction – raffles – live music