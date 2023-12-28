Whitney Jones with Every BODY Fitness stopped by the studio today, and she has some fun in store for the upcoming 2024 new year! On Monday January 1st at 10 A.M. you can join everyone at Every BODY Fitness for their New Year, New Energy Fitness Classes! This is an all new fitness course for the gym and they’re super excited to kick off the new year with their highest energy classes, back-to-back, all-in-one sessions for 2 straight hours of total hyped fitness! Start you new year off right Four States!