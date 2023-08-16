Jerry Sitton is back this week to tell us all to come on out to Erntefest this Saturday August 19th! Come down from 4:30 pm to midnight and get some fresh German foods and beer plus live music! You all won’t want to miss out!
by: Brett Allbright, Austin Prince
Jerry Sitton is back this week to tell us all to come on out to Erntefest this Saturday August 19th! Come down from 4:30 pm to midnight and get some fresh German foods and beer plus live music! You all won’t want to miss out!