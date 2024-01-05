She’s back everyone! The lovely Julie Reams with the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce is here in the studio this snowy morning and she has something in store for the ladies! On January 10th, at noon, the Carthage Chamber is hosting their “EmPOWERing Women in Business Luncheon” and with special guest speaker Chelsey Bode of Pearson-Kelly Technology. The event will take place at the Leggett & Platt Conference Center and you can RSVP for your spot here at https://cca.carthagechamber.com/EvtListing.aspx?dbid2=MOCAR&evtid=42549&class=B&fbclid=IwAR2S9Qti4VWk-jq6Qzh-E2WsllM9Cvioud90F4mcuGOLSjb1tfLEkBtur_I.