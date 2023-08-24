Dr. Robert McNab stopped by the studio today to chat with Howie all about Lifestyle Wellness! Learn from the doctor himself on what lifestyle wellness is, how he practices this special type of medicine, and how it could be of value to you or a loved one! Dr. McNab and his team believe that lifestyle wellness can greatly result in better health outcomes, lower costs, improved patient satisfactions, improved provider well-being, and advancement of health equity for all! Make sure to tune in to hear all about it!