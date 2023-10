Adriana Henry is the owner of Briar & Thistle, plus a member of the Downtown Neosho Merchants Foundation. She stopped by the studio to share with us the Friday the 13th Downtown Neosho Creep & Crawl! The event is hosted tomorrow from 5-10 p.m. and all of the local businesses and restaurants will be participating in sales, specials and much more to celebrate the infamous Friday the 13th! Come on our for a spooky night filled with shopping, food, music, and the downtown Neosho nightlife!