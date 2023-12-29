Kristina Kosiorek with the Downtown Joplin Alliance is here today, and she shares with us what the Alliance has in store now that we’re wrapping up the holidays and 2023! On January 4th, from 12-4 P.M. the Alliance will be having their ‘De-Light The Park’ event where the community can come together and help unwrap the over 4,000 lights set up in Spiva Park in downtown! Also, here from Kristina about the various happenings downtown like our future Science Center and multiple new local businesses and restaurants.