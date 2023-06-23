Howie’s barking up a storm with the friendly faces and cutest fur babies today at the Joplin Humane Society for the Ozark Nursery Dog Days of Summer! Howie plays some pet trivia with us, shares important summer care tips for our pets, as well as seeing many of the animals up for FREE adoption today and you will not want to miss it! Whether your family welcomes in a new family member through adoption, fostering, or even just donating supplies, your time, or money to the Joplin Humane Society, get out and help these animals today!