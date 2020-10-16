GMFS: Cyber Security Seminar

Hosted by Stronghold Data, Specialty Risk Insurance, and HR Professional Solutions.

You are invited to a discussion led by Geoffrey Jennista from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Mr. Jenista serves as the Regional Cyber Security Advisor for Region VII (IA, KS, MO and NE) in the Integrated Operations Division. Based in Kansas City, KS, he supports the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) mission of strengthening the security and resilience of the nation’s critical infrastructure.

Cyber Security Awareness Month is held every October for 17 years now, this campaign is a collaborative effort between government and industry to raise awareness about the importance of cybersecurity and to ensure that all Americans have the resources they need to be safer and more secure online.

Geoffrey will discuss the Homeland Security programs which coordinate cyber preparedness, risk mitigation and incident response. Resources include assessments, active monitoring and vulnerability mitigation processes to the nation’s sixteen critical infrastructure sectors and state, local, tribal, and territorial government entities.

10:00am – Refreshments Served

10:15am – Presentation begins

10:45am – Q&A

Proper social distancing guidelines will be followed for safety.