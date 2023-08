Karen Kink and Dale “Gizmo” McCracken are visiting Bubba today to tell everyone about the 11th Annual Roughrider Rodeo that is happening on August 18th and 19th with the events starting at 7pm! Hear from Karen, Crowders Administrative Assistant, about everything you can expect and from “Gizmo” about what he has up his sleeve for the event! Make sure to round up the family and head on down to Neosho for some fun!