The Great Boo-baa has made the journey out to Neosho to stop by Crowder College this morning, all to get us ready for the 21st Annual Festival of Wreaths! On Tuesday, November 14th at the Elsie Plaster Community Center at Crowder College Neosho, starting at 5 p.m. will be a silent auction, at 5-6:30 p.m. will be the Hors d’oeuvres, and at 6:30 p.m. is the live auction! This fundraiser is important to the college as this is the biggest event to help fund general scholarships for Crowder Students! Head over to https://one.bidpal.net/fow2023/welcome for all the details and to donate to the event!