Neely Myers of the Creative Learning Center comes by to give Howie a little science lesson and promote the upcoming events they’re holding. National Camera Day, June 24th at 1 pm to 2 pm, cost $5 and is at the Creative Learning Alliance Lab. There is also Uncommon Musical Instruments on July 22nd at 1 pm – 2 pm and National Aviation Day August 19th at 1 pm to 2 pm. You can find more details at their website: creativelearningalliance.org.