Check this out! Neely Myers and Lauren Hickerson are here from the Creative Learning Alliance to have everyone show up for their ‘Uncommon Musical Instruments Playshop’ scheduled for Saturday, July 22, 1-2 PM! The link for the playshop registration is here https://forms.gle/gBBrzhArDbcg4C7m9 and you won’t want to miss out on all the fun STEM projects and fun activities that Neely and her team put on for the community!