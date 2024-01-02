Shira Hearn with Journey Towards Hope Counseling and Villa Heights Christian Church came by this morning to tell us about the partnership event that they will be having. The event is called “Created For Connections” and is all about helping couples who may feel stuck or disconnected from their partner, find ways to reconnect, communicate better, and feel close to one another once again! Every couples goes through the up’s and down’s of a relationship and shouldn’t be ashamed for seeking help! This is a two day event happening January 20th and 27th from 8 A.M. to 6 P.M. and you can get all the information at https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=3696224100661524&set=ecnf.100008219103124.