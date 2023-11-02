Blake McCarty and James Childers from the Crawford County Mental Health to let us all know the various Veteran Services they offer for the community. Many times, after a Veteran is done with their service, they come back home with various struggles and issues that only a fellow Veteran can sympathize with. At Crawford County Mental Health, they have several Veterans that work with the Veteran Services, to really help those in need with a friend that understands their struggle! Check out all their services at https://crawfordmentalhealth.org/services-2/!