Kasia Hoover and Kerrington Hall are Peer Support Specialists with Crawford County Mental and they stopped by this morning to let Bubba and the viewers know what a Peer Support Specialist is and what they do at Crawford County Mental Health to help those seeking help. Also, find out some other services that are provided and how you can get in contact with them if you or someone you know are in need. You can check out their website at https://crawfordmentalhealth.org/.