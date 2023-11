Deedria Woods and Michelle Coulter with Crawford County Mental Health Center joined Howie today to discuss the Same-Day Access program and their jail services that they offer. Same Day Access offers mental health intakes, screenings, and referrals for new patients with no appointment needed, and walk-in services are welcomed! To find out more and explore all the services that they offer at Crawford County Mental Health Center, head to their website at https://crawfordmentalhealth.org/.