Patrick Tuttle is here to present the CPKC Holiday Train that will be stopping at the Joplin Union Depot! The train will arrive at Joplin Union Depot at 1:15 p.m. and present a 30-minute, staged holiday show at 1:30 p.m., by Seaforth and Kiesza. Seaforth is a country music duo from Australia consisting of Tom Jordan and Mitch Thompson. Kiesza is a Canadian singer-songwriter known for her dynamic music career. Parking for this event is on the Union Depot grounds (205 N. Main Street) will open at 11:30 a.m.!