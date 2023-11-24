Miss Meike with Saturday Comedy Night came on the show to tell us about Comedy Night at Bookhouse Cinema. The show will start at 8pm. Please make sure to arrive early enough to save your seats. Food and drinks will be available for purchase as well. They have a great line-up ready for you featuring local and out of state comedians. Tickets are just $10 and seating is limited, so it’s highly recommend getting them in advance. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.bookhousejoplin.com/movie/comedy-night-with-lucas-smith-and-bb/?fbclid=IwAR33gcpxn0w_aHUU8haAQ0ARh0mQI3KK0vcxSuA-c5_1IzlRLqwtQrcMQ_c.