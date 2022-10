So happy to have Coley’s Cook Co. with us this morning! A local bakery that specializes in custom cookies, other baked goods, and soon to be expanding their menu! We’re grateful to have them with us, just as you might be grateful for your Co-Workers. So that’s why we’re teaming up with Coley’s to introduce our Cookies for Co-Workers! A drawing that will be held each month to present custom cookies from Coley’s to a Co-Worker as a way to say thank you!