GMFS: Coleman Theatre Presents Lorrie Morgan in Concert

The Coleman Theatre is pleased to present for the first time on our stage, country star Lorrie Morgan.



THURSDAY, JANUARY 27TH, 2022 AT 7:30PM

Lorrie inked her first recording contract in 1988. As an RCA recording artist, and later on the roster of BNA, Lorrie made her mark with what have now become timeless country standards, “Five Minutes,” “Something In Red,” “Watch Me” and “What Part Of No,” to establish her place as a bright and shining country stara modern woman making country music history.

Lorrie`s success is defined by her love of a great song and ability to sell it. Lorrie is a woman made of character and stamina, but most importantly, her music is a reflection of her heart and life.

Tickets: VIP Gold Circle $75, Orchestra $55, Loge $45, Balcony $35

