Look who stopped by! Missouri Southern State University Head Football Coach Atiba Bradley is here with the boys to tell us all what has been going on with THE football team of southwest Missouri! Additionally, coach has a new radio talk-show that will take place every Wednesday at Gusano’s Pizzeria at 6 PM. If you can’t make it in person, you can tune into 101.7 The Vault to hear it on the radio! As always, tune in to hear everything from Joplin’s favorite coach!