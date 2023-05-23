Pittsburg police officers are partnering with the Kansas Department of Transportation to remind everyone of four simple words. “Click it or Ticket!” This annual campaign is here to remind drivers to buckle their seatbelts and promote road safety.
by: Dillon Noblett, Brett Allbright
