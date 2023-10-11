Edie Spera is the Director of Autism Services at the Bill and Virginia Leffens Center for Autism with Freeman Health System, and she stopped by to tell us all about Clays For A Cause! The event is scheduled for Saturday, November 4th at the Shawnee Skies Shooting & Training Complex in Wyandotte, OK and Ozark Center will be providing lunch, a t-shirt and some clays to shoot with. There will be a max of 200 participants allowed so register quickly at https://www.freemanhealth.com/clays to be able to shoot and claim the various cash prizes, See you then!