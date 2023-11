Cavanaugh Studyvin comes back on the show to talk about the Christmas Parade on Sunday December 3rd at 2pm and brings news that Santa and Mrs. Claus might be present. Joining her is her younger brother Tay Weatherspoon who is a Senior at Carthage Highschool who is job shadowing her for the day. Later she comes back to talk about Small Business Saturday which is on November 25th. You can find out more at https://www.facebook.com/CarlJunctionChamber