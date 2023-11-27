Danny Dillon is the Director of the Coleman Theatre and he’s here with Howie today to get us ready for the holiday season celebrations at the Coleman Theatre! Kicking off the holidays at the Coleman is the Miami Little Theatre presenting “A Christmas Carol” on November 30th and December 1st at 7:00 p.m. and on December 2nd and 3rd at 2:30 p.m. You can also expect to see The Kenny Rogers Band, The Isaacs Christmas Show, “It’s A Wonderful Life”, and more! Head over to thecolemantheatre.org to find all the information you need!