Roen Procter with the Webb City Farmers Market has something special instore for everyone, and she’s here to share! On each Saturday in December (9th, 16th, & 23rd) from 9 a.m. to noon, everything you would normally expect to see at the Webb City Farmers Market will be there like the fresh meats and produce but you will also see new vendors specifically for the holiday seasons! Along with getting special holiday treats, you are also helping support our local farmers, artisans, vendors, bakers and more!