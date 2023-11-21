Stephanie Theis, the Executive Director at Children’s Haven, stopped in the studio today to tell us all about what they do at the Children’s Haven! This is a special house, as it is one of the only places in our area that children and teenagers can go for a genuine safe place to stay with any resource they may need. Lastly, the Children’s Haven has released their Christmas Wishlist’s and need our help to meet their goal! If you would like to donate or volunteer you can head to https://childrens-haven.org/.