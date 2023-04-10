Howie is here to talk about the upcoming Children Haven Fundraiser. Wes Massy, the Organizer, goes over the attractions at the ticketed event that participants will enjoy. And how the funds from this event will go towards a good cause.
by: Matthew Stephens, Dillon Noblett
