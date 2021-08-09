GMFS: Cherokee CO Arts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The 'End of Watch Ride to Remember' is a group of motorcycle riders from the State of Washington that travels across the country to honor fallen officers.

The ride started on May 28, 2021, and will last until August 19. Six riders travel over 22,300 miles visiting cities and police departments to honor the men and women of law enforcement who paid the ultimate price in their service to communities. Not only are the fallen officers honored, but so are the families.