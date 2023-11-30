Reverend John Anderson, a pastor at First Presbyterian Church, stopped by the studio this morning to encourage us all to come out and support the charity lunch they’re hosting! The First Tuesday Lunch will be on December 5th from 11:30 a.m. through 1 p.m. and located at the First Presbyterian Church. $8 gets you a full plate of your choice and all the proceeds collected are benefiting Jasper County CASA! A CASA is a Court Appointed Special Advocate, and their ultimate goal is that every abused child is given a safe and loving home, as well as having the children’s needs met while in the foster care! For more information on CASA and the charity lunch, head to their Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JasCoCASA.