Tericia Mixon is the Associative Director of Operations with the Fair Acres YMCA in Carthage and they have something fun for the adults coming up! A Murder Mystery game night at the Carthage Memorial Hall on August 26th starting at 6 pm. Tickets are $35 now, and $45 at the doors. Expect light dinner, silent auctions, games, and free childcare with tickets! You won’t want to miss out on this fun night!