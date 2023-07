Buddy Garner was on of the founding members of the Shriner’s Truck and Tractor Pull in the 1980’s and always let them use his property to host the event, and tragically he passed away this last year. Now the Shriner’s Truck and Tractor Pull has been renamed in his honor to the Buddy Garner Memorial Shrine Truck and Tractor Pull, and it will be held Friday and Saturday July 14, and 15.