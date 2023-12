Cindy Myers is here today with the Carterville Parks Committee and she dropped in to get us all excited for Cookies with Santa! All is happening on Saturday the 9th starting at 6:15 p.m. at the Carterville Community Building. This event is total fun for the entire family… you can decorate your own cookies, sip on some hot cocoa, visit with Santa Claus and get to send off your Christmas Wishlist with the special North Pole Mailbox! See you there!