Cindy Myers is with the Carterville Park Committee and she chatted with Bubba today about their upcoming Trunk or Treat in Comet’s Park! This Saturday, the 28th! Come out to Comet Park on Main Street from 1-3 p.m. for games, face painting, candy for the kiddos, homemade caramel apples and more! Be sure to come down for an afternoon of family fun with treats and costumes!