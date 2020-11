SAVE THE DATE! Join us with the Joplin Humane Society Animal Adoption & Resource Center and Hershey’s Ice Cream on Saturday, November 14th from 12:00 to 2:00 at Carl Junction Memorial Park for Paws in the Park event.

Meet and greet adoptable dogs, enjoy sweet treats, and donate supplies to the Joplin Humane Society! The supply drive will begin on Monday, November 9th to Friday, November 13th. Supplies can be dropped off at the Carl Junction Area Chamber or JoMo Bazaar in Joplin!