We’re always so happy to have Cavanaugh Studyvin from the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce! Their 25th Annual Bluegrass Festival is as full as a tick with so much to do and enjoy! It’s happening this weekend and offers live bands, vendors, and activities for everyone. Not to mention a chance to win a Banjo, courtesy of Palen Music Center!
Come on down, and be sure to bring Ma and the youngins!
We’re always so happy to have Cavanaugh Studyvin from the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce! Their 25th Annual Bluegrass Festival is as full as a tick with so much to do and enjoy! It’s happening this weekend and offers live bands, vendors, and activities for everyone. Not to mention a chance to win a Banjo, courtesy of Palen Music Center!