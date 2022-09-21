We’re always so happy to have Cavanaugh Studyvin from the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce! Their 25th Annual Bluegrass Festival is as full as a tick with so much to do and enjoy! It’s happening this weekend and offers live bands, vendors, and activities for everyone. Not to mention a chance to win a Banjo, courtesy of Palen Music Center!

Come on down, and be sure to bring Ma and the youngins!