Joplin Floor Designs Duane Hukill and Carl Junction Chambers Kelly Reddin are here with Howie to discuss the upcoming kids glow fun run and the 5K run that they will be hosting on September 15th and will start at Carl Junctions Bulldog Stadium! The kids glow run starts at 5:30pm and the adult 5K at 7pm that day! Be sure to experience music and vendors while you’re there!