Howie got the chance to chat with the new Executive Director of the CJACC, Nick Howard, as well as Julia Radley! We get to learn a little bit about Nick and Julia, as well as hear what they have coming up out in Carl Junction. Nick and Julia tell us about the upcoming Business Empowerment Group, Off The Clock After Hours Connections, First Thursday Power Breakfast and more! For all the events information, head on over the Chambers Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/CarlJunctionChamber or website https://carljunctioncc.com/.