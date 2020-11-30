GMFS: Building Bridges

Building Bridges (formerly Circles Joplin) Is, at its core, about building relationships. Together, participants from our community figure out how to live better, more prosperous lives. Fellow community members assist leaders in learning better ways to budget, resolve conflict, and gain successful employment. The best part about building bridges is the fact that participants are changing their own lives. No handouts are given. It is simply people supporting one another, through friendship and fellowship, to make life better for our whole community.