Bubba was live this morning in Silver Dollar City to tell you about their Annual Harvest Festival! A family fun event offering so much for everyone to enjoy. The Foggy Hollow they offer is sure to get you into the Fall spirit. Plus so many interesting and delicious dishes that are bursting with the flavors of Autumn!

