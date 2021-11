GMFS: Bubba LIVE at Festival of Wreaths

MAKE A DIFFERENCE. SUPPORT THE 19TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL OF WREATHS!

CROWDER COLLEGE FOUNDATION WILL HOST THE 19TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL OF WREATHS, PRESENTED BY MCDONALD COUNTY TELEPHONE CO., ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9TH IN THE ELSIE PLASTER COMMUNITY CENTER ON THE NEOSHO CAMPUS. THE POPULAR COMMUNITY EVENT USHERS IN THE HOLIDAY SEASON WHILE RAISING FUNDS TO SUPPORT SCHOLARSHIPS FOR STUDENTS. FESTIVAL OF WREATHS CONSISTS OF BOTH A SILENT AND LIVE AUCTION OF HOLIDAY DECOR’ AS WELL AS A PLETHORA OF FANTASTIC MERCHANDISE, TRIPS, SERVICES, AND GIFT CARDS.

THE EVENT RAISED MORE THAN $90.000 LAST YEAR, THANKS TO THE GENEROUS SUPPORT OF AREA BUSINESSES AND INDIVIDUALS. WITH YOUR HELP, WE HOPE TO EXCEED THAT AMOUNT THIS YEAR!

ENTER FOR A CHANCE TO WIN YOUR CHOICE OF:

APPLE WATCH SERIES 6 WITH GPS CONNECTIVITY

SUPER QUIET PORTABLE INVERTER GENERATOR – GAS POWERED- 1800 RATED & 2200 PEAK WATTS

TWO GOLD SEASON 2022 PASSES TO SILVER DOLLAR CITY

RAFFLE TICKETS

$5 EACH | $20 FOR 5

DRAWING TAKES PLACE TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2021, DURING THE 19TH ANNUAL FESTIVAL OF WREATHS.

NEED NOT BE PRESENT TO WIN. WINNER CHOOSES ONE OF THE ABOVE ITEMS. NO SUBSTITUTIONS OR

UPGRADES.

SPONSORED BY NEWTON COUNTY ABSTRACT & TITLE COMPANY. PROCEEDS BENEFIT CROWDER COLLEGE

FOUNDATION TO SUPPORT SCHOLARSHIPS AND ENHANCE THE CLASSROOM EXPERIENCE. CALL 417.455.5646 TO LEARN MORE.